Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Capital Power Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$36.90 on Friday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$35.11 and a 12-month high of C$50.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.