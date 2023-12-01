Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$101.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.50.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at C$101.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$89.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.61. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$63.38 and a 1 year high of C$101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.