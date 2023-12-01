QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 16,199 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,015.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QS stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $42,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

