QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CEO Brian C. Faith Sells 16,046 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $186,133.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QuickLogic Price Performance

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $13.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

