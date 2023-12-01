QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CEO Brian C. Faith Sells 16,046 Shares

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2023

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,046 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $186,133.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QuickLogic Price Performance

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $13.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUIK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.