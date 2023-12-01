Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 141,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,548. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.56. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

