Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.24. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

