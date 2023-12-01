RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Acquires 24,342 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,183.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,971,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,268,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RMAX opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $167.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.54. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $24.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,601,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after buying an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in RE/MAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RMAX. TheStreet cut RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

