Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,395,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,700,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $56,153.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $46,823.95.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $58,463.30.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $64,771.65.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $74,278.60.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after buying an additional 6,129,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,703,000. Kinnevik AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,607 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

