Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after purchasing an additional 864,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.58 and its 200 day moving average is $163.15. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $191.42.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

