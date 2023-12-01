Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,277 Shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,383,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:FLIA opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

