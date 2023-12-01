Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 348 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in GSK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,560.00.

GSK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.93 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

