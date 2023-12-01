Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 461 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Citigroup decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens cut their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.97 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.