Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.90.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

S&P Global stock opened at $415.83 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

