Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,851,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,484,000 after buying an additional 1,378,968 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.37 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.