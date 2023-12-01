Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Exelon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.