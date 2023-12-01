Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $925.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $514.83 and a twelve month high of $999.87. The company has a market cap of $382.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $889.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $858.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

