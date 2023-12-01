Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.