Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 130,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 119,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,882.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 229,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,968,000 after purchasing an additional 222,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN opened at $333.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.80 and a 200-day moving average of $311.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $335.80.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

