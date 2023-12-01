Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $136.60 and a 52 week high of $161.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.30.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

