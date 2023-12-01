Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

