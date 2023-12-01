Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

