Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

