Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 355,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,686 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:GSUS opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

