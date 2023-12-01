Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,062.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5,317.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,680.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

KBWB stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.4053 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

