Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $583,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 163,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

