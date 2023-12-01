Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Danaher by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 261,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,287 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Danaher by 22.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Danaher by 11.3% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 103,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 9.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,519,000 after buying an additional 29,284 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $223.31 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $165.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.02 and a 200 day moving average of $233.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

