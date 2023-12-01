Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,822 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS:IFRA opened at $37.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.