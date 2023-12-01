Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 10,440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a market cap of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

