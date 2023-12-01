Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $3,646,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMJ opened at $25.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

