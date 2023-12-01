Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $824.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $55.98.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

