Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.0% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

SLV stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

