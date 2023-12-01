Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 42,249 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,249 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.75, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

