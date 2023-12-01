Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance
VNQI stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.
About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
