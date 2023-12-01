Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.