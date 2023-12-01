Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,786 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Relx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Relx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,378,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 206,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

A number of research firms have commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.16) to GBX 3,170 ($40.04) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.82) to GBX 3,000 ($37.89) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.99) to GBX 2,860 ($36.12) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

