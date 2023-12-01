Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 13,500 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of TransDigm Group worth $87,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $962.87 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $599.42 and a 1-year high of $1,013.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $887.56 and its 200 day moving average is $867.71.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,791 shares of company stock valued at $98,841,819 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.