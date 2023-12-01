Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 46,100 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $83,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 422,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $145.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.49. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

