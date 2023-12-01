Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 619,900 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4,811.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of Skyworks Solutions worth $70,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $96.93 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.