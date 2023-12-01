Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 93.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $78,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 247.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

