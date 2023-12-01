Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 67,100 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,560,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.73% of Gold Fields worth $90,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 575.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,853 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $17,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GFI opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

