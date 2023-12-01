Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,143,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Albertsons Companies worth $90,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,552,000 after buying an additional 4,014,146 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after buying an additional 4,282,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

