Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.27% of USANA Health Sciences worth $76,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USNA stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $904.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

