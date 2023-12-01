Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $81.76 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $81,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,231,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,252,000 after buying an additional 99,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average of $123.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

