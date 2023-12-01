Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $84.09 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 179.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ONEOK worth $84,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.2 %

OKE opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

