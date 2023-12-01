Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,216,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,476 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.89% of Hello Group worth $88,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hello Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. BOCOM International cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Hello Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.77 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 16.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

