Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 281,700 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $97,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $107.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $3,094,672. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

