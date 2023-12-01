Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 782,600 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 782,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,896,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after buying an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.7 %

APTV stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.