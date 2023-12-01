Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $72,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

KOF stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $64.97 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.53.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

