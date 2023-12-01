Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 149,600 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $78,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,458,000 after purchasing an additional 588,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $32.41.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

