Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 72,607 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,291,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $93,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 149,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 148.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 12.16%. Analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In related news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 797,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,510.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

