Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 73,000 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.58% of Virtu Financial worth $71,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199,963 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.32. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

